Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), with the financial support of the Government of Latvia, has completed the restoration of preschool educational institution No. 19 and the catering unit of the Chernihiv Regional Children's Hospital as part of the initiative "Latvia for Chernihiv: Restoration of Social Infrastructure."

"Preschool institution No. 19 in Chernihiv suffered significant damage in the spring of 2022: a blast wave knocked out more than 90% of the windows and doors of the kindergarten, also damaging the roof, facade and asphalt coating. Part of the building also suffered serious damage. Thanks to the project, the kindergarten was completely renovated: the roof and facade were restored, windows and doors, asphalt coating were replaced, damaged walls, ceilings and partitions were rebuilt," the UNDP press service said.

As noted, the building was also thermally modernized and made more inclusive, which provided comfortable conditions for 150 children. In addition, thanks to the savings, it was possible to purchase an additional 51 beds for 93 children. According to UNDP, the cost of restoring the kindergarten, the only one in the Stara Podusivka microdistrict, was $770,200 (or approximately UAH 31.9 million).

The initiative also renovated the catering unit of the Chernihiv Regional Children's Hospital.

"The premises suffered significant damage from the explosion of a cluster bomb that exploded in the courtyard of the institution. Now the catering unit has been completely renovated, and the necessary kitchen equipment has been purchased," the report says.

The total cost of the work amounted to $538,000 (or approximately UAH 22.3 million). UNDP notes that the children's hospital serves more than 17,000 patients annually.

"Rebuilding these facilities is more than just rebuilding walls. It is rebuilding lives and creating a safe and supportive environment for children to grow and learn. Latvia is committed to supporting Ukraine in creating a future where every child can thrive," said the Ambassador of Latvia to Ukraine, Ilgvars Kljava.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Ukraine, Christoforos Politis, emphasized the importance of Latvia's support and the significance of this initiative.

"We are proud to have supported the restoration of this kindergarten and hospital, which will help people return to their communities. Such initiatives are a contribution not only to infrastructure, but to the well-being of every man, woman and child living in this community," he said.

In total, within the framework of the "Latvia for Chernihiv: Restoration of Social Infrastructure" initiative, repair work was completed at five facilities - four educational institutions and the catering unit of the Chernihiv Regional Children's Hospital.

According to the latest Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4) for Ukraine, since the start of the full-scale invasion, 3,373 educational institutions and 1,603 medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed in various parts of the country.