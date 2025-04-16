Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:58 16.04.2025

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

2 min read
Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

(Extended)

The Verkhovna Rada has extended the martial law, reported MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).

"The Parliament ... approved No. 13172 ... - extension until August 6 ... of martial law," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, 357 deputies voted for bill No. 13172 on the approval of the presidential decree "On extending the term of martial law in Ukraine" at a plenary session of parliament on Wednesday.

According to the law, the martial law will be extended for 90 days, from 5:30 a.m. on May 9.

Later, Zhelezniak reported that bill No. 13173 "On extending the term of general mobilization" was supported by 346 deputies. Only Honcharenko voted against again, and MP from the Servant of the People party Heorhiy Mazurashu abstained.

"The Rada adopted bill No. 13173 - extension of the general mobilization until August 6," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The law also extends the period of general mobilization by 90 days from May 9.

Zhelezniak recalled that the parliament of this convocation has already voted 15 times to extend the terms of martial law and general mobilization since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

As reported earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that on Wednesday he would vote against extending mobilization and martial law. Among the reasons he cited were the lack of a demobilization procedure and terms of service for the military, as well as the mobilization of citizens "on the streets" and the lack of "adequate recruitment."

However, MP of the same faction, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Iryna Friz, stated that these bills are "a clear signal to the aggressor against the backdrop of quasi-negotiations on peaceful ideas of different parties; Ukraine chooses to fight."

Head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, called the deputies who spoke out against extending martial law "cosmonauts from the Verkhovna Rada" and noted that they were making such statements after the Russian occupiers' strikes on Sumy and Kryvyi Rih, as well as during the enemy offensive. "There are no words. Only letters, mostly from the end of the alphabet. ‘War fatigue’ is taking its toll after an exhausting foreign mission," he joked.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #martial_law

MORE ABOUT

16:24 15.04.2025
Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

10:47 09.04.2025
MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

11:00 13.02.2025
Stefanchuk announces break in Rada session, European Solidarity blocks presidium

Stefanchuk announces break in Rada session, European Solidarity blocks presidium

12:57 10.02.2025
If we suspend martial law, we’ll lose the army, Russia will definitely take advantage of this – Zelenskyy

If we suspend martial law, we’ll lose the army, Russia will definitely take advantage of this – Zelenskyy

11:36 15.01.2025
Rada extends martial law and mobilization until May 9

Rada extends martial law and mobilization until May 9

17:58 13.01.2025
Draft resolution on dismissal of Energy Minister Haluschenko registered in parliament

Draft resolution on dismissal of Energy Minister Haluschenko registered in parliament

17:35 03.01.2025
Govt limits payment of special pensions over UAH 23,600 for period of martial law in 2025

Govt limits payment of special pensions over UAH 23,600 for period of martial law in 2025

12:16 17.12.2024
Verkhovna Rada withdraws from consideration bill on building Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 – MP Zhelezniak

Verkhovna Rada withdraws from consideration bill on building Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 – MP Zhelezniak

11:43 30.10.2024
Ukrainian Parliament supports audit reform of Accounting Chamber

Ukrainian Parliament supports audit reform of Accounting Chamber

16:43 29.10.2024
Verkhovna Rada agrees to dismiss Kostin as Prosecutor General

Verkhovna Rada agrees to dismiss Kostin as Prosecutor General

HOT NEWS

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

Zelenskyy instructs govt to work out possibility of meeting with foreign partners in 'industrial Ramstein' format

LATEST

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Bulgaria using reactor sale statements as bargaining chip – Ukrainian MP Kucherenko

AD
AD