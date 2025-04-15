Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:32 15.04.2025

Zelenskyy instructs govt to work out possibility of meeting with foreign partners in 'industrial Ramstein' format

1 min read
Zelenskyy instructs govt to work out possibility of meeting with foreign partners in 'industrial Ramstein' format
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with manufacturers from Odesa region, following which he instructed the government to work out the possibility of meeting with foreign partners in the "industrial Ramstein" format to discuss support for the restoration of strategic enterprises affected by Russian attacks.

According to the presidential press service, among the key topics of discussion are strengthening protection against constant Russian attacks and continuing the operation of the sea corridor.

In addition, Zelenskyy spoke about the ongoing work to strengthen the air shield over Odesa region.

"There are only talks about a ceasefire: at sea, in the sky and on land. If we are talking about a complete ceasefire, then everywhere. And then there will be free shipping. There will simply be no concept of a 'sea corridor,' because there will be free shipping," Zelenskyy said.

They also discussed the main challenges for business, in particular, access to financing, logistics, export development, the results of the implementation of the policy for the development of Ukrainian manufacturers "Made in Ukraine" and the platform "Dialogue of the authorities with business" the expansion of economic support programs and the involvement of partners in the restoration of damaged industrial equipment.

Tags: #odesa_region #industrials #zelenskyy

