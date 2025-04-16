Interfax-Ukraine
14:19 16.04.2025

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

The Italian government has transferred the first tranche of EUR 25 million for the restoration of the energy system of Ukraine as part of a joint initiative with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the total cost of which is EUR 200 million.

As the Italian Embassy in Ukraine reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the funds are intended for the state-owned company Ukrhydroenergo and are aimed at implementing urgent measures to restore access to energy supply, strengthen power grids and provide vital services in the most affected regions.

"This first financing is a concrete signal of Italy's strong support for Ukraine's energy sector, which has been seriously tested by the war," said Italy's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Carlo Formosa.

He stressed that "the country's recovery begins with light, heat, and basic services that unite communities and make them resilient."

This contribution is part of a wider EUR 125 million Italian aid package aimed at energy security and reconstruction of Ukraine in cooperation with Ukrainian institutions and international partners.

