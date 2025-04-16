Invaders lose 1,050 people, 133 vehicles in 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,050 occupiers, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, 87 artillery systems, 146 UAVs, as well as 133 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Sunday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2025 approximately amount to: 926,210 (plus 1,050) people of military personnel, 10,638 (plus nine) tanks, 22,163 (plus 13) armored combat vehicles, 26,377 (plus 87) artillery systems, 1,364 MLRS units, 1,132 air defense systems, 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 32,837 (+146) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,145 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 44,472 vehicles and tankers (+133) units, and 3,804 units of special equipment (plus three),” the report says.