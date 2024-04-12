President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working visit to Chernivtsi, held a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine with the participation of representatives of the President's Office, the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Defense Forces, the heads of the rEgional Military Administrations and the diplomatic corps.

"We are holding today's meeting of the Congress under special conditions. Each of you sees what challenges and threats we have today. First, this is the situation with the help of our partners. Unfortunately, some of the support is being slowed down. We need to do everything to increase our own capabilities here – in Ukraine, do not waste time and strengthen the state, at the same time – communicate as much as possible to everyone and at all levels with partners. In particular, between communities, so that the world's attention to Ukraine remains. This is not easy, but it is very necessary," Zelenskyy said.

Among the second priorities, the president highlighted energy protection and preparation for the next heating season.

"Each of you sees that Russian terrorists are trying every day to knock us out of life. This is a very serious challenge to which we must give a powerful response. Naturally, the first priority is air defense systems, supplies of energy equipment. All branches of government are doing this. Now every community should have a very clear understanding of what is needed for support. Already now at all levels we are beginning to prepare for the next heating season – communities, authorities, and energy companies. Interaction should be maximum," he said.

In particular, Zelenskyy called on government members to pay maximum attention to the needs of communities, and for communities to be very active.

"This is the stage of the war when we must be a very active team. We must be strong together in order to respond to the enemy. We need the real creation of decentralized generation. We from the state will show today how this should be done, but this can only be done in unity with each huge," the head of state said.

Third, according to Zelenskyy, is the creation of jobs in the regions and the payment of taxes. Thus, he said the government is working to expand economic support programs, but more constant and direct communication is needed between the government, business and communities.

"We must work in such a triangle," he said.

The president also said "all of us and each of our communities must remember the main need of our entire state – we must stop Russia's aggression and end this war with a just peace on our own terms."

In particular, he said, it is necessary to maximize the development of all defense industries.

"We have already proven in Ukraine that we can produce really strong drones, electronic warfare equipment, we produce artillery, equipment. There should be a maximum of everything that defense needs. There should be a maximum of ordinary economic activity, which gives people jobs and provides taxes and fees for budgets. And please, in every community, show maximum attention to our soldiers who are undergoing treatment after injuries and rehabilitation, support the families of our soldiers who are now at the front, and everyone who really helps the defense," he said.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, 160 members of Congress took part in the meeting, including 78 heads of cities, villages and towns, and more than 1,500 participants joined online.

It is reported that Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak praised the regions to show maximum solidarity with Kharkiv, Odesia, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions, where the situation is now the most difficult.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk informed online about recent decisions of parliament, in particular on mobilization. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about efforts aimed at repairing and restoring generation facilities, decentralizing the energy system, and attracting partners to help the energy sector.

Representatives of the Security and Defense Forces reported on countering threats to security and statehood under martial law.