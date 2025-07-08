Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 08.07.2025

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment


Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky were tasked with intensifying work with the United States regarding the acquisition of defense equipment, primarily air defense, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported following a meeting with the military command on Tuesday.

"Today, I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to intensify all contacts with the American side. We now have the necessary political statements and decisions, and we need to implement them as soon as possible to protect our people, to protect our positions. First of all, this concerns air defense, as well as all other elements of supply from America. These are critical supplies on which saving the lives of our people and protecting Ukrainian cities and villages depends," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

He said that he expects the results of these contacts "in the near future," and this week he is preparing the formats for meetings between the Ukrainian and American military and political teams.

The president said that the meeting discussed operations on Russian territory and the blocking of Russian logistics, in particular, "vulnerable places that exist in Russia."

"We also discussed the exchange process, it is ongoing - the implementation of the agreements of the second meeting in Turkey. We are trying to free as many of our people as possible from Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said.

