Ukrzaliznytsia extends restrictions on all railway transportation to Chornomorsk

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has extended conventional restrictions on the transportation of all cargo by rail in the direction of the port of Chornomorsk.

According to the company's website, the temporary ban on cargo transportation applies to the Chornomorsk-Port and Chornomorsk-Port-Export stations.

As reported, the restriction was introduced for the period from April 11 to April 13. Another one has been introduced – from April 14 to April 17.

According to a source in the grain market, who wished to remain anonymous, Russian invaders, during the morning shelling of Odesa region on April 10, damaged railway access roads to a number of grain terminals located in the port of Chornomorsk. This may lead to temporary disruptions in the delivery of products to the terminals of the Kernel agricultural holding, the Risoil and Viterra groups. In addition, such a shutdown of grain terminals could lead to a reduction in Ukrainian grain exports along the Black Sea maritime corridor to 5 million tonnes in April, from the previously expected 8 million tonnes.