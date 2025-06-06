Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 06.06.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

3 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Ukrzaliznytsia will strengthen control measures at stations and asks passengers to arrive at them in advance, preferably 20-30 minutes, and plan transfers with a margin, this is due to additional security measures in response to increased security risks and threats from enemy propagandists to stop the railway, Head of Ukrzaliznytsia board Oleksandr Pertsovsky said.

"We believe it is right to communicate openly about the risks we are counteracting. We are taking measures together with all the services involved to minimize these risks (including briefings for all railway workers on the line, speed limits, bonuses for employees for vigilance, many additional technical and organizational measures that are not worth shouting about)," he said on Facebook on Friday.

Pertsovsky apologized on the occasion and warned that due to the security measures being taken, "somewhere we will go slower, somewhere we will be delayed for additional control."

He also called on passengers to be as vigilant as possible about everything that is happening around them – at stations, around the tracks, and to report any suspicious actions, persons, objects to railway workers nearby or immediately to law enforcement.

According to the head of Ukrzaliznytsia board, the latest threats to strike the railway infrastructure are justified by supposedly "retaliatory" strikes. "But in reality, these are not threats and no response, but our daily reality for more than three years," he said.

Pertsovsky said that now every arrival in Kherson is accompanied by drones, people are waiting for the train to arrive in shelters, some cars are burned and there are dead.

"However, this will not force us to cut off communication with Ukrainian Kherson – in body armor and helmets, train drivers continue to drive trains, and track workers, signalmen, and power engineers – restore infrastructure after shelling. The same is true in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and other regions," the head of Ukrzaliznytsia board said.

He reported that in total, the railway infrastructure was attacked more than 3,700 times. Crimes qualified as sabotage or terrorist acts about 300, as violations of the laws and customs of war over 400.

Pertsovsky added that now the enemy has become especially insidious: one by one, Ukrzaliznytsia employees are finding special devices on the tracks designed to derail trains, as well as means of photo fixation

"Continuing movement today is a daily risk. Let's talk about it frankly. The option of airlines that curtailed their work immediately from the start of full-scale is not an option for us, because the country must move, keep up and gain momentum. Let's unite, as in the first months after the enemy's invasion in 2022, be as vigilant as possible, treat each other with understanding, and the work of railway workers with maximum respect in order to get through this period of heightened risks focused and in good shape," the head of Ukrzaliznytsia board said.

Tags: #applause #security #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

19:05 06.06.2025
First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

20:37 04.06.2025
Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

20:31 30.05.2025
Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

19:57 21.05.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

19:40 09.05.2025
Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

16:26 06.05.2025
EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

17:52 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy hopes for security advisers' meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy hopes for security advisers' meeting in Kyiv

20:25 01.05.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

11:58 30.04.2025
Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

12:18 29.04.2025
UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

HOT NEWS

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

Three rescuers of SES die while eliminating consequences of enemy strikes in Kyiv, 14 more injured

LATEST

Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

Yusov: Tense negotiations continue to prepare new major exchange

Reps of foreign embassies & charitable organizations visit site of enemy attack in Solomyansky district of Kyiv – Emergency Service

Enemy continues to try to break through Ukrainian defense, most actively in Pokrovsk direction

MFA and UN call on partners to redouble efforts to protect environment for future of young citizens of Ukraine

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Kharkiv under enemy air attack – Terekhov

Zelenskyy awards Golden Heart badge to foreigners involved in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy likely to visit Austria on June 16 – media

AD
AD