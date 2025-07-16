Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:37 16.07.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia officials exposed for embezzling over 22 million UAH through illegal surcharges

2 min read

Law enforcement officers have exposed the director of a branch of one of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia," two of his deputies and the chief accountant, who organized a mechanism for illegally accruing additional payments to employees of the apparatus, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"Four officials entered into a conspiracy and in the spring of 2022 established a scheme to embezzle public funds. Contrary to the decision of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to restrict the accrual of bonuses, one-time incentives and other additional payments to employees who are not involved in specific work during the period of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine, the accomplices illegally accrued additional payments to the basic salary of employees," the report on the department's website said on Wednesday.

Over more than two years, they issued more than UAH 22 million of such "additional payments," part of which the recipients returned to the perpetrators.

During the searches, accounting documents, computer equipment and money were seized. The property of the director and chief accountant (real estate, vehicles, land) has been seized.

The organizer and participants of the criminal are charged with embezzlement of funds in especially large amounts, committed by an organized group, and official forgery of documents (parts 2, 3, 5 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191, part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the articles provides for a penalty of up to 12 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and confiscation of property.

The court applied preventive measures in the form of detention to the director and his deputies with the right to post bail, which the suspects posted. The issue of a preventive measure for the last defendant is being resolved.

Tags: #exposure #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

18:46 08.07.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

20:48 19.06.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

16:55 13.06.2025
UZ launches travelling photo gallery of Howard Buffett

UZ launches travelling photo gallery of Howard Buffett

20:50 06.06.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

19:05 06.06.2025
First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

19:57 21.05.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

16:26 06.05.2025
EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

20:25 01.05.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

11:58 30.04.2025
Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

12:18 29.04.2025
UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

HOT NEWS

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

LATEST

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Committee recommends Parliament accept PM Shmyhal's resignation

Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine gives Kellogg a gift for Trump

Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

State Forestry Agency head aims to create top EU wood traceability chain

SBI: Court confirms validity of suspicion in criminal offenses charged against Shabunin

AD
AD