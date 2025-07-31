Interfax-Ukraine
18:51 31.07.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia transports 14.4 mln tonnes of construction materials in H1 2025

The volume of transportation of construction materials by JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in January-June 2025 amounted to 14.4 million tonnes, Valeriy Tkachev, deputy director of the company's commercial department, said at the Ukrainian Investment Congress 2025 in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Even despite the war, the transportation of construction materials by rail is growing. In 2022, we transported 22.8 million tonnes, in 2023 - 29.6 million, and in 2024 - 30.3 million tonnes. In the first half of 2025, we also have an increase in transportation volumes - 14.4 million tonnes of construction materials," he said.

Tkachev noted that now the potential of Ukrzaliznytsia is being used by approximately 50%, and called on the congress participants to become more active customers.

"We transport cargo all year round, in any weather, even under fire, and are ready to help the economy survive in this difficult time. Therefore, we invite everyone who generates cargo, who imports, exports to contact Ukrzaliznytsia," the carrier's representative emphasized.

Tags: #construction_materials #ukrzaliznytsia #transportation

