Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:46 08.07.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars, the expected cost of one car is UAH 95 million, the company's press service reports.

"In 2025, a total of 100 new cars will be contracted, including five units of the next generation - a pilot batch for future scaling," the company said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The delivery period of the cars is 2.5 years from the moment the manufacturer receives an advance payment for the production of the cars, Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

It is noted that the next generation cars will have more seats - up to 44 in one compartment car, and the service life will be 20 years longer, thanks to the stainless steel bodies. In addition, in cars of this type there will be a transition from coal heating to fully electric with improved individual temperature control in each compartment. In addition, the length of the berth will be up to 2.2 meters.

"Five new passenger cars will be compartment cars with the possibility of transformation into SV type cars. One car will be inclusive and will have an electric lift, a ramp for a high platform and an enlarged compartment for traveling by passengers with disabilities in a wheelchair," the message says.

In addition, the company noted that the batch of five new cars with modern control systems would require fewer service personnel.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that passengers of these cars would receive sockets with USB and type-c connectors and wireless charging for smartphones, their own table for the upper shelves, which will be horizontally movable, and an additional washbasin in the corridor of the car.

Tags: #passenger #cars #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

20:58 27.06.2025
Imports of passenger cars to Ukraine in Jan-May increase by 5%

Imports of passenger cars to Ukraine in Jan-May increase by 5%

20:48 19.06.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

16:55 13.06.2025
UZ launches travelling photo gallery of Howard Buffett

UZ launches travelling photo gallery of Howard Buffett

20:50 06.06.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

19:05 06.06.2025
First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

19:57 21.05.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

16:26 06.05.2025
EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

20:25 01.05.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

11:58 30.04.2025
Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

12:18 29.04.2025
UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Court at ESB's request seizes seven aircraft of airline linked to oligarch

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

Seven more Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

AD
AD