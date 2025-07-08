JSC Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars, the expected cost of one car is UAH 95 million, the company's press service reports.

"In 2025, a total of 100 new cars will be contracted, including five units of the next generation - a pilot batch for future scaling," the company said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The delivery period of the cars is 2.5 years from the moment the manufacturer receives an advance payment for the production of the cars, Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

It is noted that the next generation cars will have more seats - up to 44 in one compartment car, and the service life will be 20 years longer, thanks to the stainless steel bodies. In addition, in cars of this type there will be a transition from coal heating to fully electric with improved individual temperature control in each compartment. In addition, the length of the berth will be up to 2.2 meters.

"Five new passenger cars will be compartment cars with the possibility of transformation into SV type cars. One car will be inclusive and will have an electric lift, a ramp for a high platform and an enlarged compartment for traveling by passengers with disabilities in a wheelchair," the message says.

In addition, the company noted that the batch of five new cars with modern control systems would require fewer service personnel.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that passengers of these cars would receive sockets with USB and type-c connectors and wireless charging for smartphones, their own table for the upper shelves, which will be horizontally movable, and an additional washbasin in the corridor of the car.