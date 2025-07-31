Ukrzaliznytsia increases passenger traffic by 1.2% in H1 2025 - CEO

The monopoly railway operator JSC Ukrzaliznytsia increased passenger traffic by 1.2% in the first half of 2025 - to 13.52 million, which is 23% more than the figure for January-June 2024, the company's CEO Oleksandr Pertsovsky reported on Facebook.

"Despite everything, the rolling stock update continues: since the beginning of the year, 36 new Ukrainian-made cars have been put into service, which is now at the peak of transportation, when demand is crazy, it is very useful! Another 100 new passenger cars have been contracted," he wrote.

Among other achievements in this direction, the CEO mentioned the improvement of the punctuality of trains in domestic traffic to 95% from 92% in the same period in 2024, as well as a 7-fold increase in convenient travel for military personnel and their family members on business trips or on vacation - up to 140,000.

Pertsovsky also reported that the construction of the Chop-Uzhgorod Eurorail is being completed and the launch of trains and electrification of this section are being prepared.

According to him, 44.9 km of new tracks have been built and 101.8 km of tracks have been repaired with major repairs, and 389.2 km of tracks have undergone average repairs. Ukrzaliznytsia for the first time mastered the repair of TEP70 series locomotives optimal for passenger traffic at its own production.