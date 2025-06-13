UZ launches travelling photo gallery of Howard Buffett

Ukrainian state railways Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) is launching an art train with a photo exhibition by Howard Buffett, which will travel on a journey through 63 railway stations in Ukraine, the UZ press service reported on Friday.

"This is more than a train. This is a traveling gallery, created with the support of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which is embarking on a 4-month journey through 63 railway stations in Ukraine. In three cars, there is an exhibition "Courage of a Nation" about the indomitability of Ukrainians, through the eyes of American philanthropist and photographer Howard Buffett," the UZ said on Telegram.

According to information, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Muhammad Muheysen worked on the concept of the train. The specially converted cars are accompanied by a unique light and music design.

It is reported that the train is already in Odessa, where it will be until June 17, but the exact schedule of the train's movement is not disclosed for security reasons.