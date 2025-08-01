Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:54 01.08.2025

Each carriage of Ukrzaliznytsia transports, on average, 14% more passengers in July 2025 y-o-y

2 min read
The monopoly railway operator JSC Ukrzaliznytsia carried 2.7 million passengers in long-distance services in July, while on average in the first half of the year it carried 2.25 million passengers per month.

"Each carriage carried an average of 14% more passengers than last year, thanks to the appointment of additional return flights," Ukrzaliznytsia said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The company did not specify the volume of passenger transportation in July 2024, but noted that the number of available cars decreased by 189 over the year due to aging and enemy shelling, although since the beginning of this year the company's fleet has been replenished with 39 newly built cars.

Ukrzaliznytsia, which has recently been criticized for a shortage of tickets, also emphasized that in July this year the number of passengers traveling on preferential terms increased significantly.

"We transported 116,000 children and their companions in a month. Also in July, 44,000 military personnel and their family members traveled (in July 2024 some 19,000)," the company said, which last year reported transporting 65,000 children and 32,000 companions in July.

"We continue to do everything possible to ensure the travel of Ukrainians," the company said.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia increased passenger traffic by 1.2% in the first half of 2025, year-over-year, to 13.52 million. This is 23% more than the figure for January-June 2024, the company's CEO, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, said on Facebook.

