Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has revised the average daily speed of its own freight rolling stock, increasing it by an average of 38% in traffic, the company's press service said.

Ukrzaliznytsia has revised the average daily speed of its own freight rolling stock, which will make the use of the company's cars much more profitable for customers. Carriers will spend fewer days on transportation, and therefore pay less for the use of wagons," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the company's statement, the revised speed standards cover the following types of rolling stock owned by Ukrzaliznytsia: grain trucks; tank cars; covered wagons; cement trucks; converted specialized rolling stock; piggyback and fitting platforms. The new values ​​​​came into force on June 16 and will be valid until December 31, 2025.

For fitting platforms, the new speed indicators are set at the level of: domestic and import transportation: wagon/container shipment some 170 kilometers per day (was: 154 kilometers per day); route or container trains some 197 kilometers per day (was: 154 kilometers per day). For export through land border crossings: wagon/container shipment some 213 kilometers per day (was: 139 kilometers per day); route or container trains some 213 kilometers per day (was: 139 kilometers per day). Transportation to port stations: wagon/container shipment some ​​182 kilometers per day (was: 156 kilometers per day); route or container trains some 264 kilometers per day (was: 156 kilometers per day).

The updated speed indicators were established based on a detailed analysis of the actual movement of wagons in the first half of 2025. In particular, it was found that for a number of types of rolling stock the actual average daily speed significantly exceeds the current standards, the statement reads.

"For rolling stock, the speed of movement will increase by an average of 38%. This will allow the shipper to deliver cargo in fewer days of using a Ukrzaliznytsia wagon, which directly reduces logistics costs and will contribute to the development of container transportation both within Ukraine and to other countries," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The company's CEO, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, noted that a significant acceleration of freight traffic standards will make Ukrzaliznytsia wagon orders more attractive to customers even in the current surplus market, and will also provide advantages in competition with private operators, who have recently dominated.