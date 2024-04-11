Facts

19:38 11.04.2024

Zelenskyy suggests to newly elected President of Hungary to start work on bilateral security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with newly elected Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok on the sidelines of the Trimorya summit, which is taking place in Vilnius this year.

“We discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and I extended an invitation to Hungary to attend it. I also invited Hungary to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration of Support for Ukraine and start drafting a bilateral security agreement,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Head of State thanked his Hungarian counterpart for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tamás Sulyok has been President of Hungary since March 5, 2024.

