13:38 22.07.2025

Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Several stages of exchanges are expected in pursuance of the agreements of the second meeting in Istanbul; the work on exchanges is coordinated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I heard reports on the stages of prisoner exchanges that have been carried out and those that are being prepared. We expect several stages of exchanges to fulfill the agreements of the second meeting in Istanbul and continue our other activities to free our people - both military and civilians. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is coordinating this work, all necessary forces and institutions have been involved," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He thanked the Ukrainian intelligence service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the team of the President’s Office, the Security Service of Ukraine, the ombudsman and the Coordination Headquarters.

The President emphasized that it was possible to significantly intensify exchanges during the spring and summer of this year.

"Among those released from captivity are people who were in the category of missing persons, as well as people who were held in Russian prisons and camps from the time before the full-scale war. That is why our team is verifying the information on each name. We are looking for all of ours," the president noted.

They also reported today on measures to rehabilitate those returned from captivity and the work that is being carried out to investigate crimes against Ukrainian prisoners.

"We must restore justice, and for this we are working at all levels - legal, political, special operations," the head of state summed up.

A new meeting of delegations in Turkey is expected on Wednesday, July 23. The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

