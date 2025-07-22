Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:44 22.07.2025

Interior and Energy ministries discuss joint actions to protect energy facilities from enemy attacks – Klymenko

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/Klymenko_MVS/

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk have held a joint meeting to synchronize efforts to protect Ukraine's energy facilities from enemy strikes.

"Over 700 attacks on energy facilities have been recorded during the full-scale invasion, and this year up to 90% of the strikes were carried out using UAVs," Klymenko said on Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the key goal is not only to react, but also to act proactively. The main emphasis should be placed on: protecting energy facilities (effective use of electronic warfare systems, strengthening the capabilities of mobile fire groups), allowing rescuers from the State Emergency Service to reach the sites of liquidation (clear algorithms, rapid response, coordinated interaction with facility personnel) and joint exercises (practicing coordinated teamwork).

