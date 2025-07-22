Interfax-Ukraine
17:52 22.07.2025

Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with the Ministry of Finance and heads of the largest state banks on strengthening financial support for the defense sector.

"We discussed further steps, in particular, the implementation of the Dutch model, which provides for direct contracts with manufacturers, investments in Ukrainian defense companies and the creation of joint ventures," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

He noted that the Ministry of Defense is already preparing amendments to the resolution that will allow including interest on loans in the cost of production - this will simplify the work for enterprises.

"We have listened to the banks' proposals. The Ministry of Defense, together with the Ministry of Finance and other structures, will promptly process them. We expect state-owned banks to participate more actively in financing defense industry enterprises. This is the key to increasing weapons production and strengthening our defense capabilities," Shmyhal emphasized.

