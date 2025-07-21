Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:01 21.07.2025

Govt to make decision on drone contracts tomorrow – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting on the development, production and procurement of drones; tomorrow the government is to make the relevant decisions.

“Government officials, the National Security and Defense Council, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Office team are working together. We analyzed all areas related to the drones we need, with particular emphasis on interceptor drones. There were reports on each truly effective development — we will contract as many as possible. Tomorrow, Government officials must adopt the relevant decisions,” Zelenskyy said on X following the meeting.

“The announced volumes of drone supplies for our Ukraine's Defense Forces will strengthen the protection of our positions on the front and support normal life in cities and villages. Responsibility for fulfilling the contracts is personal,” the President noted.

He also said that Ukraine is working on scaling up deep strikes.

