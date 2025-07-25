Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:03 25.07.2025

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

We need an end to the war, which begins with a meeting of leaders, and an agenda for such a meeting is necessary, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We need an end to the war, which probably begins with a meeting of the leaders. It won't work out any other way with them. We need an agenda for such a meeting - a meeting at the level of leaders. The issue is that we always raise this issue publicly. And they have now started talking about it in a conversation with us. This is already a move towards some kind of meeting format," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on July 24.

At the same time, the president added that “a lot has been achieved with some steps on Russian territory, some operations.”

"A lot of things, besides the negotiation processes, dialogue, diplomacy, a lot of things happened on their territory. You saw it," he noted.

As reported, the Ukrainian side proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting of the leaders by the end of August, said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov following the talks in Istanbul on Wednesday. The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi specified that the proposal of the Ukrainian side for a meeting of the leaders is permanent, it can be implemented at any time, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be ready to meet with Putin.

Tags: #zelenskyy #meeting #leaders

