Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

A meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with National Security and Defense Council Secretary (NSDC) Rustem Umerov.

"Today I discussed with Rustem Umerov the preparation of the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

He announced more details on Tuesday.