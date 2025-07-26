Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:21 26.07.2025

Fidan: Agreement in principle reached on organizing summit of Ukrainian, Russian leaders in Turkey

2 min read
Photo: https://www.ntv.com.tr/

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the achievement of an "agreement in principle" on organizing a summit of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

Speaking on the Turkish NTV channel about the last Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul, Fidan noted: "During the meeting, the conditions under which and how the leaders should come together were discussed. An agreement in principle was reached on organizing a summit of the leaders in Turkey."

"The negotiating delegations have a lot of work to do here. Now, when they are speaking slowly, I see a desire for such a meeting. If this continues, I believe that a solution will emerge. Not everyone has the opportunity to take the initiative. We are trying to create a favorable environment," Fidan said.

As reported, on Friday, Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering the question of whether the prospect of a meeting between the heads of Russia and Ukraine has become more real following the third round of Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul and whether the Kremlin considers the deadline proposed by Ukraine, by the end of August, for its holding, to be realistic, Peskov said: "A meeting at the highest level can and should put a final stop to the settlement and fix all the modalities and agreements that are to be worked out during the expert work. It is impossible to do the opposite."

