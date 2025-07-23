Yermak and Erdogan discussing the need for meeting at level of leaders of Ukraine, USA and Russia

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the need for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation.

"We also talked about the need for a meeting at the level of state leaders - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US and Turkish leaders Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russian President Putin to move on to real negotiations to end the war," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Ankara.

Yermak reported on his Telegram channel that during the meeting, the parties coordinated their positions before the meeting in Istanbul.

"We thanked Turkey and President Erdogan for their consistent political support for Ukraine, as well as support in security matters, throughout the war with Russia. We coordinated our positions before the meeting in Istanbul, which the Ukrainian delegation will hold today with the Russian side," Yermak wrote.