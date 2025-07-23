Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:15 23.07.2025

Yermak and Erdogan discussing the need for meeting at level of leaders of Ukraine, USA and Russia

1 min read
Yermak and Erdogan discussing the need for meeting at level of leaders of Ukraine, USA and Russia
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the need for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation.

"We also talked about the need for a meeting at the level of state leaders - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US and Turkish leaders Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russian President Putin to move on to real negotiations to end the war," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Ankara.

Yermak reported on his Telegram channel that during the meeting, the parties coordinated their positions before the meeting in Istanbul.

"We thanked Turkey and President Erdogan for their consistent political support for Ukraine, as well as support in security matters, throughout the war with Russia. We coordinated our positions before the meeting in Istanbul, which the Ukrainian delegation will hold today with the Russian side," Yermak wrote.

Tags: #erdogan #meeting #yermak

MORE ABOUT

16:07 23.07.2025
Erdogan and Yermak coordinate positions ahead of meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul

Erdogan and Yermak coordinate positions ahead of meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul

20:01 22.07.2025
Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

17:52 22.07.2025
Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

16:44 22.07.2025
Interior and Energy ministries discuss joint actions to protect energy facilities from enemy attacks – Klymenko

Interior and Energy ministries discuss joint actions to protect energy facilities from enemy attacks – Klymenko

13:38 22.07.2025
Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

20:46 21.07.2025
Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

18:01 21.07.2025
Govt to make decision on drone contracts tomorrow – Zelenskyy

Govt to make decision on drone contracts tomorrow – Zelenskyy

16:46 21.07.2025
Bahamas denies Russia operation of shadow tanker fleet under their flag – Yermak

Bahamas denies Russia operation of shadow tanker fleet under their flag – Yermak

14:22 21.07.2025
29th meeting in Ramstein format starts online

29th meeting in Ramstein format starts online

19:03 18.07.2025
Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Bankers expect NBU to maintain discount rate at 15.5% – survey

Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

LATEST

Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

Israeli FM meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Zelenskyy initiates immediate audit of state spending to find state resources for defense

Bankers expect NBU to maintain discount rate at 15.5% – survey

AFU Air Forces receive first mobile complexes for servicing F-16

Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

Zelenskyy expects govt to deliver results within a month to direct maximum state resources to defense

AD
AD