Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, together with Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk and Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachov, talked with G7 representatives.

Kravchenko reported this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"We discussed a number of issues: from eradicating corruption and reforming law enforcement agencies, to fighting the enemy on the front lines and inside the country – with Russian agents," Kravchenko said.

"Our international partners received comprehensive answers to all their questions: both regarding the work of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies in general and regarding the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on NABU," the prosecutor general said.

Kravchenko expressed his belief that public trust and confidence in the rule of law are extremely important. "And in this, our vision coincides with that of international partners," said.