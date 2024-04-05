Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) hit three airfields on the territory of Russia on Friday morning as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine (GUR) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Ukrainska Pravda reported with reference to an intelligence source.

According to the publication, three enemy Tu-95MS strategic bombers were likely seriously damaged as a result of a strike against the Engels-2 air base.

"We also know about the death of seven servicemen at the airfield. Preliminarily, pilots of strategic bombers may also be among the dead," the source said.

In addition, according to preliminary information, two Su-25 aircraft were destroyed and four servicemen of the Russian Army were killed as a result of an attack on a military airfield in Yeysk.

The UAVs also attacked a military airfield in Russia's Kursk.