Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:39 24.07.2025

China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

1 min read
China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

China welcomes the latest round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine and the agreement between the two sides on prisoner exchanges and other humanitarian issues, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

As reported, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday evening, lasting less than an hour.

The next day, the ninth stage of the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of the agreements in Istanbul, Ukrainian defenders were returned from Russian captivity - wounded and seriously ill soldiers of the Air Assault Troops, Navy, Troops of the Defense Forces, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, National Police. They defended Ukraine in all key areas: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv. Among the freed defenders are soldiers, sergeants, officers. Some spent more than 3 years in captivity. The youngest is 27, the oldest is 66.

Tags: #china #russia #talks

MORE ABOUT

19:49 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

12:05 22.07.2025
Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

20:46 21.07.2025
Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

19:41 21.07.2025
London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

16:46 21.07.2025
Bahamas denies Russia operation of shadow tanker fleet under their flag – Yermak

Bahamas denies Russia operation of shadow tanker fleet under their flag – Yermak

20:22 09.07.2025
Sybiha on ECHR’s ruling: Court is as clear as ever - Russian occupiers committed horrific atrocities during this war

Sybiha on ECHR’s ruling: Court is as clear as ever - Russian occupiers committed horrific atrocities during this war

20:33 08.07.2025
Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

15:20 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

20:10 07.07.2025
Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Sumy region: casualties, destruction, power outages reported – authorities

Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Sumy region: casualties, destruction, power outages reported – authorities

13:02 05.07.2025
Borisoglebsk airfield hit – General Staff

Borisoglebsk airfield hit – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

LATEST

Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Zhovkva, adviser to President of Egypt discuss creation of Ukrainian agrohub in this country

Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv residents pay UAH 29 mln in H1 2025 to restore electricity supply after disconnection for debts – YASNO

Cabinet appoints Sobolev as head of Interdepartmental Working Group on Sanctions Policy

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

President's Office dpty head, EU Military Committee head discuss technology exchange, defense industry development

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

AD
AD