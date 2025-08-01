Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:34 01.08.2025

Czech President calls for increased intl pressure on Russia

1 min read
Czech President calls for increased intl pressure on Russia

Russian strikes on Kyiv demonstrate that Russia is not interested in peace, said Czech President Petr Pavel.

"The night terror against Kyiv has once again confirmed that Russian President Putin is not interested in peace, but in the conquest of Ukraine. The targeted shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals is a deliberate war crime. The only way forward is strong international pressure on Russia and effective support for Ukraine," he wrote on the social network X.

Tags: #russia #czech_republic #pressure

MORE ABOUT

20:23 01.08.2025
Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

16:04 01.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

12:55 01.08.2025
USA talks with Russia this week about ending war, no result — Rubio

USA talks with Russia this week about ending war, no result — Rubio

19:59 30.07.2025
Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

19:28 29.07.2025
Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

20:41 28.07.2025
Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

11:22 25.07.2025
Military-industrial complex facilities will burn until Russians agree to ceasefire - Yermak

Military-industrial complex facilities will burn until Russians agree to ceasefire - Yermak

19:39 24.07.2025
China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

12:05 22.07.2025
Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

20:46 21.07.2025
Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

LATEST

Cabinet appoints Nekrasov, Yukhymchuk as Dpty Energy Ministers, Zubovych as Dpty Economy Minister

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be deployed 'in appropriate regions' over Medvedev's statements

Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

Mathernová: Return of institutional independence of NABU, SAPO is important not only for Ukraine, but also for EU

Poland working on 48th and 49th aid packages for Ukraine – Sikorski

Elderly woman killed in enemy shelling of village in Kharkiv region

Economy Ministry to appoint Dpty Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation

Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations – Yermak

Due to enemy shelling at Sumy station, Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train damaged, passengers safe – Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

AD
AD