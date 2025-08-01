19:34 01.08.2025
Czech President calls for increased intl pressure on Russia
Russian strikes on Kyiv demonstrate that Russia is not interested in peace, said Czech President Petr Pavel.
"The night terror against Kyiv has once again confirmed that Russian President Putin is not interested in peace, but in the conquest of Ukraine. The targeted shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals is a deliberate war crime. The only way forward is strong international pressure on Russia and effective support for Ukraine," he wrote on the social network X.