Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov will lead the delegation for negotiations with the Russian side, and the delegation will also include representatives of the intelligence service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President’s Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting on the negotiating work.

“Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, reported on the coordination of our diplomatic efforts with partners in Europe and the United States. I instructed that a delegation be formed for negotiations with the Russian side. The delegation will be headed by Rustem Umerov and will include representatives of Ukrainian intelligence, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, and the Office of the President,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

In addition, during the meeting, Umerov reported on the implementation of the agreements of the second meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul and the agreement on a new meeting in the near future.

“Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to secure the release of our people from captivity and return of abducted children, to stop the killings, and to prepare a leaders' meeting aimed at truly bringing this war to an end,” the President added.

He stressed that the Ukrainian position is as transparent as possible.

“Ukraine never wanted this war, and it is Russia that must end the war that it started,” the head of state noted.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the Russian side for Wednesday, July 23. He said this in an evening address.