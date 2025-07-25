Military-industrial complex facilities will burn until Russians agree to ceasefire - Yermak

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak once again emphasizes the need for a ceasefire.

"Russia must cease fire. And while it does not, this is what the Russian military-industrial complex facilities look like," he wrote on the Telegram channel, adding a corresponding video.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Andriy Kovalenko, previously reported that drones hit two important facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex on Friday night: the Nevinnomyssk Nitrogen Plant in Stavropol Krai and the Kotovsky Powder Plant.