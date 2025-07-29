Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

The Kremlin's special services are conducting another information operation against Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

"On July 29, 2025, by order from the Kremlin, the Russian special services began the active phase of another subversive information campaign aimed at Ukraine's stability in the war. Propagandists of the highest ranks of the aggressor state of Russia, together with other numerous cesspool media resources of the Kremlin, are massively spreading disinformation about a supposedly secret meeting in the Alps of Ukrainian military and state figures with representatives of the United States and Great Britain," the agency said on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the fake information spread by the Russian side is aimed at increasing public tension in Ukraine, sowing distrust within the military-political leadership of Ukraine, shifting public attention from the topic of war to the topic of elections, provoking discord and reducing the state's ability to provide armed resistance to the Russian occupiers.

"Russian special services assign a special role in the new round of information aggression against Ukraine to attacks against Ukrainian military intelligence. In particular, they broadcast fakes about the alleged involvement in drug trafficking of one of the servicemen of the Intelligence Agency units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the report reads.