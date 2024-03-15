Facts

19:16 15.03.2024

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

1 min read
Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Germany, France and Poland intend to increase assistance to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"We support Ukraine, but we are not at war with Russia (...) Now we discussed how we can help Ukraine more," he said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Scholz also said the negotiators agreed to purchase weapons for Ukraine on international markets and increase the supply of artillery.

"We also want to take advantage of the proceeds from Russian assets frozen in the EU and use them to purchase weapons to help Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #germany #chancellor

MORE ABOUT

15:48 15.03.2024
Sweden to donate nine jet skis to Ukraine

Sweden to donate nine jet skis to Ukraine

20:11 14.03.2024
Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

20:10 14.03.2024
Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

17:04 14.03.2024
Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

10:37 14.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EU must do everything to start talks on Ukrainian membership in EU in first half of 2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EU must do everything to start talks on Ukrainian membership in EU in first half of 2024

20:51 13.03.2024
Taurus missiles cannot be used without participation of German military; in case of Ukraine this is unacceptable – Scholz

Taurus missiles cannot be used without participation of German military; in case of Ukraine this is unacceptable – Scholz

19:44 13.03.2024
EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

18:06 13.03.2024
The mystery of the “trempel”: an animated journey to Kharkiv launches the “TravelBook” project about the indomitable cities of Ukraine

The mystery of the “trempel”: an animated journey to Kharkiv launches the “TravelBook” project about the indomitable cities of Ukraine

16:47 13.03.2024
Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Finland to conclude bilateral security agreement

Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Finland to conclude bilateral security agreement

15:06 13.03.2024
Popșoi: We’re grateful to Ukrainians for peace in Moldova, will continue to provide all possible assistance

Popșoi: We’re grateful to Ukrainians for peace in Moldova, will continue to provide all possible assistance

AD

HOT NEWS

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

LATEST

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

Zelenskyy, Defense Forces leadership identify enemy's most vulnerable spots

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

Synehubov: As result of enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, dormitory destroyed, hospital damaged

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD