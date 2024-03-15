Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Germany, France and Poland intend to increase assistance to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"We support Ukraine, but we are not at war with Russia (...) Now we discussed how we can help Ukraine more," he said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Scholz also said the negotiators agreed to purchase weapons for Ukraine on international markets and increase the supply of artillery.

"We also want to take advantage of the proceeds from Russian assets frozen in the EU and use them to purchase weapons to help Ukraine," he said.