Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

Eight people were killed and more than 20 were injured as a result of an enemy missile strike on Odesa on Friday, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO) has reported.

"At about 11:00 on March 15, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Odesa. Currently, eight people are known to have died, including employees of the State Emergency Service and a paramedic. More than 20 people were injured," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Friday.