09:57 21.03.2025

President of Czech Republic arrives in Odesa

The President of the Czech Republic Peter Pavel is visiting Odesa, which Russia has been continuously attacking with drones in recent days, said Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba.

"We met in the city of Odesa, which is terrorized by Russia every night. Right during our meeting, the Russian Federation launched three groups of shaheds into the city," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday morning.

According to Kuleba, the parties discussed key issues of shipping safety, the restoration of Ukraine and the development of communities.

"The Czech Republic is one of the leaders among the countries that systematically help Ukraine. Over three years of the great war, the partner country has provided Ukraine with $900 million in support - from humanitarian programs to military equipment," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

He specified that, among other things, it is about the Neptune anti-ship systems, created on the basis of Czech Tatra vehicles, which have made a great contribution to Ukrainian security at sea.

"The focus of the conversation is maritime security and the challenges of demining territories. Since the summer of 2023 alone, Russia has launched more than 450 missiles at Ukraine's port infrastructure, but today we remain the guarantor of global food security. Since the start of the Ukrainian corridor, our ports have transported 110 million tonnes of cargo," Kuleba added.

According to him, the Czech Republic is also a reliable partner in the restoration of our communities and regions. The country has taken patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region, where it is upgrading water treatment plants, supplying generators, medical equipment, evacuation buses, and restoring schools and hospitals. In Kyiv region, it is implementing a project to modernize the regional children's hospital for more than EUR 10 million, and dozens of projects in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Lviv regions.

"We also agreed to expand humanitarian aid for the affected regions, including providing temporary housing for those who lost their homes and support for medical institutions. Together with the leaders of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regional Military Administrations, we discussed further direct support for the regions," Kuleba added.

Tags: #odesa #pavel

