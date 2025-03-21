URCS volunteers helping victims of Russia's attack on Odesa and Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at night in areas damaged by the Russian attack on Odesa and Zaporizhia.

“Odesa: The emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Odesa region worked at the site of the attack. Volunteers provided first aid [prior to medical] and psychological first aid to the victims, as well as comprehensive support to the first responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

The emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Zaporizhia region provided first aid to the victims at the site of the attack. Two of the injured were handed over to paramedics, and one more person was transported to hospital. Psychological first aid was provided to 15 people.

As reported, as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones on Thursday evening, three people were injured in Odesa, including a minor girl, and there was damage to civilian infrastructure, including a residential high-rise building, a shopping center, and shops. Powerful fires broke out in three locations. Due to the enemy attack, there are local emergency power outages in Prymorsky, Peresypsky, and Kyivsky districts of Odesa.

According to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhia region, six people were injured in Zaporizhia due to Russian air bombs, including a 4-year-old child. The enemy hit the private sector and a summer cottage cooperative with cluster bombs. Rescuers extinguished the fires of cars and residential buildings. The total area of ​​​​the fires was 700 square meters.