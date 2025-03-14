Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:39 14.03.2025

Police deny reports that Hanul's killer surrendered to law enforcement forces

1 min read
Police deny reports that Hanul's killer surrendered to law enforcement forces

The National Police did not confirm media reports that the killer of public figure Demyan Hanul in Odesa had surrendered to law enforcement officers.

"Hanul's killer has surrendered. According to our information, the killer called law enforcement officers on his own," the Dumska publication reported on Telegram on Friday.

A little later, the National Police press service published the following message on Telegram: "The search for the shooter continues. We cannot confirm the information that he has voluntarily surrendered."

As reported earlier this day, public figure Hanul was killed in Odesa, the police opened a case of deliberate contract killing. The crime was committed in the center of Odesa on Friday morning. An unknown person shot at the 31-year-old public figure and fled. The victim died on the spot.

Investigators, forensic experts, and detectives continue to work at the scene. Measures are being taken to detain the perpetrator.

Tags: #odesa #killer

MORE ABOUT

12:40 14.03.2025
Interior Minister on murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: There’re clues, shooter wasn’t wearing military uniform

Interior Minister on murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: There’re clues, shooter wasn’t wearing military uniform

17:12 12.03.2025
Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

09:11 12.03.2025
Four Syrian citizens killed in Odesa port attack by Russia on Tues evening

Four Syrian citizens killed in Odesa port attack by Russia on Tues evening

11:55 05.03.2025
One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

11:08 04.03.2025
Four people injured in drone attack on Odesa – Kiper

Four people injured in drone attack on Odesa – Kiper

09:39 04.03.2025
Energy infrastructure in Odesa damaged by enemy attacks, emergency power outages implemented – authorities

Energy infrastructure in Odesa damaged by enemy attacks, emergency power outages implemented – authorities

16:28 19.02.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers work at Russia's attack site in Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers work at Russia's attack site in Odesa

10:51 19.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Some 160,000 residents in Odesa left without heat and electricity after Russian attack

Zelenskyy: Some 160,000 residents in Odesa left without heat and electricity after Russian attack

09:29 19.02.2025
Number of victims as result of Russian drone attack on Odesa rises to four

Number of victims as result of Russian drone attack on Odesa rises to four

12:00 01.02.2025
Norwegian diplomatic reps amidst Russian strike on Odesa – Zelenskyy

Norwegian diplomatic reps amidst Russian strike on Odesa – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Price of Ukrzaliznytsia tickets for citizens should not increase - Shmyhal

Interior Minister on murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: There’re clues, shooter wasn’t wearing military uniform

USA discusses with Ukraine issues of control over territory, one of power plants and NATO membership – Trump

EU ambassadors agree to extend personal sanctions to individuals, legal entities for Russia's war against Ukraine for another six months

Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia attacked at night – Kovalenko

LATEST

Sybiha: We already start forming national team to develop algorithms to keep possible ceasefire under control

Austrian FM: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without sovereignty and territorial integrity

Price of Ukrzaliznytsia tickets for citizens should not increase - Shmyhal

Rutte after meeting with Trump: NATO is strong, together we’re making it even stronger

USA discusses with Ukraine issues of control over territory, one of power plants and NATO membership – Trump

EU ambassadors agree to extend personal sanctions to individuals, legal entities for Russia's war against Ukraine for another six months

Some 146 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

EU proposes to create voluntary fund of up to EUR40 bln for Ukraine's military needs - media

Seven civilians, incl four children, injured in attack by Russian UAVs in Kharkiv

Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia attacked at night – Kovalenko

AD