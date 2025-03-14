Police deny reports that Hanul's killer surrendered to law enforcement forces

The National Police did not confirm media reports that the killer of public figure Demyan Hanul in Odesa had surrendered to law enforcement officers.

"Hanul's killer has surrendered. According to our information, the killer called law enforcement officers on his own," the Dumska publication reported on Telegram on Friday.

A little later, the National Police press service published the following message on Telegram: "The search for the shooter continues. We cannot confirm the information that he has voluntarily surrendered."

As reported earlier this day, public figure Hanul was killed in Odesa, the police opened a case of deliberate contract killing. The crime was committed in the center of Odesa on Friday morning. An unknown person shot at the 31-year-old public figure and fled. The victim died on the spot.

Investigators, forensic experts, and detectives continue to work at the scene. Measures are being taken to detain the perpetrator.