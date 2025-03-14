Interfax-Ukraine

12:40 14.03.2025

Interior Minister on murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: There’re clues, shooter wasn’t wearing military uniform

The information that the man who shot and killed activist Demyan Hanul on Friday in the center of Odesa was wearing a military uniform is not true; there are "specific leads" regarding the circumstances of the murder, reports Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"I was briefed on the information that has been collected to date. There are specific leads. Police operatives and investigators are working to establish the identity of the shooter and his arrest," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

He added: “I would also like to point out that the information that the shooter was wearing a military uniform is NOT true.”

Klymenko called for using only information from official sources.

As reported, the police are establishing the circumstances of the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in the center of Odesa on Friday, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has taken the investigation and disclosure of this crime under his personal control.

"A report that an unknown man shot at a passerby in Prymorsky district of the city was received by the special hotline 102 at about 10:30 today. The shooter fled the scene of the crime. The victim died," the National Police of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

Sources of the Interfax-Ukraine agency in law enforcement agencies reported that the murdered man was activist Demyan Hanul.

