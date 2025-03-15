Total number of victims of missile attack on Kryvyi Rih reaches 14

Fourteen civilians were injured as a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Friday evening, Head of the Defense Council of Kryvy Rih Oleksandr Vilkul reported on Saturday morning.

"Fourteen people were injured, all civilians, including two children aged 2 and 15 and four women. Three people are currently in hospitals. One 64-year-old man is in serious condition, the others are not in serious condition. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance," Vilkul said.

According to the Defense Council, the enemy used two ballistic missiles to strike a nightclub in a densely populated residential area and a civilian infrastructure facility.

"As a result of the strikes, in addition to the destroyed club, 15 apartment buildings, about 10 private houses, a high-speed tram station, four educational institutions, five business facilities, heating network communications, a pharmacy, and cars were damaged. The information is still being clarified. The aftermath is being eliminated, all necessary services, utility teams, and equipment are involved," Vilkul added.

Two aid headquarters have been set up in the city, which have been working all night and will continue to work until 6:00 p.m.