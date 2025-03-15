Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:23 15.03.2025

Total number of victims of missile attack on Kryvyi Rih reaches 14

1 min read

Fourteen civilians were injured as a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Friday evening, Head of the Defense Council of Kryvy Rih Oleksandr Vilkul reported on Saturday morning.

"Fourteen people were injured, all civilians, including two children aged 2 and 15 and four women. Three people are currently in hospitals. One 64-year-old man is in serious condition, the others are not in serious condition. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance," Vilkul said.

According to the Defense Council, the enemy used two ballistic missiles to strike a nightclub in a densely populated residential area and a civilian infrastructure facility.

"As a result of the strikes, in addition to the destroyed club, 15 apartment buildings, about 10 private houses, a high-speed tram station, four educational institutions, five business facilities, heating network communications, a pharmacy, and cars were damaged. The information is still being clarified. The aftermath is being eliminated, all necessary services, utility teams, and equipment are involved," Vilkul added.

Two aid headquarters have been set up in the city, which have been working all night and will continue to work until 6:00 p.m.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #missile_attack

MORE ABOUT

12:39 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

12:19 06.03.2025
URCS works at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack in Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

URCS works at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack in Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

11:25 06.03.2025
Number of people killed in missile strike in Kryvy Rih increases to four

Number of people killed in missile strike in Kryvy Rih increases to four

10:24 12.02.2025
Center for Countering Disinformation: every public statement by West about ‘progress’ towards peace accompanied by Russia’s missile strikes

Center for Countering Disinformation: every public statement by West about ‘progress’ towards peace accompanied by Russia’s missile strikes

09:51 12.02.2025
Number of victims of missile strike on Kyiv rises to four

Number of victims of missile strike on Kyiv rises to four

09:28 12.02.2025
Zelenskyy on Russian missile attack: Putin not preparing for peace - only strong steps, pressure on Russia can stop this terror

Zelenskyy on Russian missile attack: Putin not preparing for peace - only strong steps, pressure on Russia can stop this terror

13:46 18.01.2025
Info about fourth person killed in Kyiv as a result of missile strike not confirmed - military administration

Info about fourth person killed in Kyiv as a result of missile strike not confirmed - military administration

19:39 17.01.2025
Already 14 victims in Kryvy Rih, incl 4 children

Already 14 victims in Kryvy Rih, incl 4 children

17:43 17.01.2025
Rescue operations in Kryvy Rih completed: four dead, nine injured in Russian attack

Rescue operations in Kryvy Rih completed: four dead, nine injured in Russian attack

10:43 15.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Energy, gas infrastructure among Russians’ targets, more than 40 missiles fired, at least 30 destroyed

Zelenskyy: Energy, gas infrastructure among Russians’ targets, more than 40 missiles fired, at least 30 destroyed

HOT NEWS

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha

Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

Kursk operation continues - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will have to make certain territorial concessions to Russia – Waltz

LATEST

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

Von der Leyen: We will support strengthening Ukraine, its Armed Forces following our ‘porcupine strategy’

Netherlands’ PM on video conference: Agreement reached to support Ukraine, continue pressure on Russia

Ukraine needs strong army, robust defense industry, clear security guarantees – Lithuanian President

Starmer urges continued pressure on Putin for unconditional ceasefire

AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha

Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

Kursk operation continues - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will have to make certain territorial concessions to Russia – Waltz

Waltz on talks in Jeddah: At one point we even broke map and started drawing on it on how we’re going to end this war

AD