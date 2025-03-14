Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:53 14.03.2025

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to establish all facts of murder of activist in Odesa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, and Acting Prosecutor General Viktor Chumak to mobilize all the necessary forces and means to establish all the facts of the murder of activist Demian Hanul.

"Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has just reported on the detention in Odesa of a suspect in the murder of Demian Hanul. Dozens of investigators, operatives, and criminologists are involved in solving this crime. All the circumstances of its commission are being clarified," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"I instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Acting Prosecutor General to mobilize all necessary forces and means to establish all the facts," the president noted.

As reported earlier that day, public figure Demian Hanul was killed in Odesa, and the police opened a case of premeditated contract killing. The crime was committed on Friday morning in the center of Odesa. An unknown person shot a 31-year-old public figure and fled. The victim died on the spot.

 

