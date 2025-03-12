Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha expressed condolences to the families of Syrian citizens who died as a result of the Russian attack on the port in Odesa.

"In Odesa port, Russia struck a civilian vessel with wheat for Algeria. Condolences to the families of Syrian citizens killed in the attack. This is an attack on global food security and maritime safety. It demonstrates how close this war is to Algeria, Syria, and other countries," he wrote on X.

As reported, four Syrian citizens were killed and two people were injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the port of Odesa on Tuesday evening. Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported that the ship “MJ PINA” under the flag of Barbados was damaged by a ballistic missile.

"Unfortunately, four people were killed - citizens of Syria. The youngest deceased was 18, the oldest - 24 years old. Two more people were injured - a Ukrainian and a Syrian. They are being provided with the necessary assistance," Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

According to him, at the time of the strike, this civilian ship was loading wheat for export to Algeria. Another ship, berths, and grain storage warehouses were also damaged as a result of the strike.