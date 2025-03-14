Interfax-Ukraine

16:49 14.03.2025

Man suspected of killing activist in Odesa detained – Interior Minister

Photo: https://t.me/Klymenko_MVS/1335

A man suspected of killing an activist in Odesa has been detained, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"A weapon was found in the apartment where he was hiding, with the help of which the crime was probably committed," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Klymenko thanked everyone who made efforts to identify and detain the alleged shooter.

"Details will be provided later by the police," the minister added.

As reported earlier in the day, public figure Demian Hanul was killed in Odesa, and the police have opened a case of premeditated contract killing. The crime was committed on Friday morning in the center of Odesa. An unknown person shot a 31-year-old public figure and fled. The victim died on the spot.

 

