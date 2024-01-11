Facts

11.01.2024

URCS, Culture Ministry sign Memo of Cooperation on mental health program 'How are you?'

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society of Ukraine (URCS) and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy agreed to cooperate within the All-Ukrainian mental health program "How are you?"

"On January 10, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy as part of the implementation of the 'Art of Helping' project of the All-Ukrainian mental health program 'How are you?' on the initiative of Olena Zelenska," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

Among the areas of joint work are conducting trainings on psychological first aid for workers of cultural institutions, providing psychological support for workers and students of art education, organizing and conducting joint events (meetings, roundtable discussions, seminars, conferences, training programs), educational campaigns and implementing joint projects to inform the population on social and security issues.

"Cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is critical for us, as only together we can significantly expand the network of providing first psychological aid, which all Ukrainians so need today," Director General of the URCS National Committee Maksym Dotsenko said.

According to acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeyev, such a project is currently of social significance.

"If we can, having a certain resource as the ministry, help, we will definitely do it. Now we have infrastructure and employees of cultural institutions with higher education in the humanities. If they are taught how to work correctly with people who find themselves in extreme stressful conditions, this will already be the first psychological help," acting Culture Minister said.

