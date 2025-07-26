Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:53 26.07.2025

Zelenskyy: We managed to thwart enemy's plans for Sumy region, Ukrainian military continue to operate on Russian territory

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We managed to thwart enemy's plans for Sumy region, Ukrainian military continue to operate on Russian territory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that we managed to thwart the Russian plan for Sumy region, and Ukrainian military continue to operate on Russian territory.

"Special attention is paid to Pokrovsk axis. There were 51 fierce clashes there over the past 24 hours alone. Ukrainian units are defending their positions, and every destruction of the occupiers is very valuable. Our active actions in Sumy region continue, and I am grateful to every unit that is gradually squeezing out Russian forces," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Saturday, talking about the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

He also thanked Syrsky for "managing to thwart the Russian plan regarding Sumy region." "Although this region of ours remains one of the priority areas for the enemy, our forces consistently block Russian attempts to advance deep into Sumy region from the border. There are also results in the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine in a week. We continue to operate on Russian territory," the president said.

According to him, they discussed in detail the needs of our units – specific weapons, the supply of which needs to be increased. "Next week, I will talk about this with partners," Zelenskyy said.

He gave the NSDC secretary separate tasks to attract external financing for the production of drones. This year's production of drones will significantly exceed the indicators expected at the beginning of the year.

"There was a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: an analysis of the application of sanctions against Russia, key results, key priorities. The sanctions have significantly slowed down Russia's economic potential, and we have chosen directions that can have an additional painful impact on the aggressor.

Today there was a report by the head of the Intelligence Agency – without details, but the aggressor will feel everything exactly as it should," the Supreme Commander-in-Chief also added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #syrsky #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

16:30 26.07.2025
Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 684 soldiers awarded title of Hero of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 684 soldiers awarded title of Hero of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

14:56 26.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There can be no silence in response to enemy strikes on civilians

Zelenskyy: There can be no silence in response to enemy strikes on civilians

13:37 26.07.2025
Senator Blumenthal welcomes Zelenskyy's steps towards anti-corruption agencies

Senator Blumenthal welcomes Zelenskyy's steps towards anti-corruption agencies

20:40 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy holds meetings on preparation of legislative decisions planned to be implemented soon

Zelenskyy holds meetings on preparation of legislative decisions planned to be implemented soon

20:35 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

13:21 25.07.2025
ZelenskYy signs laws on extending martial law and general mobilization

ZelenskYy signs laws on extending martial law and general mobilization

12:50 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There will be responses to attacks on Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: There will be responses to attacks on Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhia

12:43 25.07.2025
Production of interceptor drones kicked off – Zelenskyy

Production of interceptor drones kicked off – Zelenskyy

12:03 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

11:46 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

HOT NEWS

Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

AFU General Staff records 191 combat clashes during day

Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

LATEST

Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building

EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

Another girl returned to govt-controlled territory of Ukraine – Yermak

Yermak holds talks with US, European partners

Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

Fidan: Agreement in principle reached on organizing summit of Ukrainian, Russian leaders in Turkey

Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

Mathernová: Successful passage of Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies to be step in re-establishing trust

AD
AD