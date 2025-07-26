Zelenskyy: We managed to thwart enemy's plans for Sumy region, Ukrainian military continue to operate on Russian territory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that we managed to thwart the Russian plan for Sumy region, and Ukrainian military continue to operate on Russian territory.

"Special attention is paid to Pokrovsk axis. There were 51 fierce clashes there over the past 24 hours alone. Ukrainian units are defending their positions, and every destruction of the occupiers is very valuable. Our active actions in Sumy region continue, and I am grateful to every unit that is gradually squeezing out Russian forces," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Saturday, talking about the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

He also thanked Syrsky for "managing to thwart the Russian plan regarding Sumy region." "Although this region of ours remains one of the priority areas for the enemy, our forces consistently block Russian attempts to advance deep into Sumy region from the border. There are also results in the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine in a week. We continue to operate on Russian territory," the president said.

According to him, they discussed in detail the needs of our units – specific weapons, the supply of which needs to be increased. "Next week, I will talk about this with partners," Zelenskyy said.

He gave the NSDC secretary separate tasks to attract external financing for the production of drones. This year's production of drones will significantly exceed the indicators expected at the beginning of the year.

"There was a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: an analysis of the application of sanctions against Russia, key results, key priorities. The sanctions have significantly slowed down Russia's economic potential, and we have chosen directions that can have an additional painful impact on the aggressor.

Today there was a report by the head of the Intelligence Agency – without details, but the aggressor will feel everything exactly as it should," the Supreme Commander-in-Chief also added.