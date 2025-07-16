Interfax-Ukraine
18:04 16.07.2025

URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (UCRS) Maksym Dotsenko and Director of the High School of Public Administration Yulia Lykhach signed a memorandum of cooperation.

"This partnership is not only about education. It is a contribution to the safety and stability of the civil service during wartime," URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko said.

The agreement aims to strengthen the institutional capacity of public authorities within the mandate of UCRS.

"Considering the key role played by civil servants, local government officials and heads of military administrations in the formation and implementation of public policy, we are joining efforts to train and develop their competencies in providing first aid and psychological first aid, informing  them about the norms of international humanitarian law and the use of the distinctive emblems of the Red Cross, Red Crescent, and Red Crystal in Ukraine," the society said on its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

Tags: #public_administration #memo #high_school #urcs

