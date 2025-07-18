Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:24 18.07.2025

Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

2 min read
Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Nearly 270 vulnerable households have received microgrants from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) to develop or restore their businesses due to  the “Reboot: Expanding Employment Opportunities” program.

 “The competition was held across eight regions and the city of Kyiv. A total of 268 participants successfully completed all the required stages and pitched their business ideas, securing places on the final list of grant recipients. The total amount of grant funding awarded is UAH 26.8 million,” URCS said on Facebook.

In some regions, participants have already received their microgrants and begun launching projects in the local labour market. Others have signed the Grant Agreement and are awaiting the transfer of funds.

Whether it’s an apiary, a children’s centre, a hairdresser’s salon, a small printing company, textile production, or the manufacture of orthopaedic products, the Ukrainian Red Cross has supported a wide range of activities and helped people develop businesses that are important and valued by their communities.

The "Reboot" program, which has been implemented since 2024 and involves internally displaced persons, veterans and their family members, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups, is supported by the Red Cross organizations of Spain, Denmark, and Switzerland.

A new call for participants for micro-grant support will open soon.

 

 

Tags: #employment #urcs

MORE ABOUT

18:04 16.07.2025
URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

16:26 16.07.2025
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

16:47 15.07.2025
Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers

Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers

13:26 12.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

16:20 11.07.2025
Drafts of professional standards for nursing submitted for public discussion

Drafts of professional standards for nursing submitted for public discussion

12:32 11.07.2025
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross have made over 400 trips to Poltava region during eight months

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross have made over 400 trips to Poltava region during eight months

18:40 10.07.2025
Ukraine’s recovery should include humanitarian component – URCS director general

Ukraine’s recovery should include humanitarian component – URCS director general

11:48 10.07.2025
URCS Director: Ukraine's recovery depends on cooperation on local, national and intl levels

URCS Director: Ukraine's recovery depends on cooperation on local, national and intl levels

10:40 10.07.2025
URCS working in Kyiv to assist victims of latest Russian attack

URCS working in Kyiv to assist victims of latest Russian attack

20:40 14.04.2025
State Employment Service provides work to every second client since beginning of 2025

State Employment Service provides work to every second client since beginning of 2025

HOT NEWS

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 of 35 drones used by enemy at night

LATEST

Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

Zelenskyy orders Shmyhal to speed up drone contracting and delivery, especially interceptors and deep-strike variants

Deaths in Ukraine exceeded births by 2.9 times in first half of 2025

Over $35 million in assets of former MP Makeyenko arrested and transferred to ARMA

Explosion in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv is neutralization of enemy ammunition

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine

DTEK gas production losses from Russian strikes in spring amount to approximately EUR 30 mln – CEO

Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

AD
AD