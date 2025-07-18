Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Nearly 270 vulnerable households have received microgrants from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) to develop or restore their businesses due to the “Reboot: Expanding Employment Opportunities” program.

“The competition was held across eight regions and the city of Kyiv. A total of 268 participants successfully completed all the required stages and pitched their business ideas, securing places on the final list of grant recipients. The total amount of grant funding awarded is UAH 26.8 million,” URCS said on Facebook.

In some regions, participants have already received their microgrants and begun launching projects in the local labour market. Others have signed the Grant Agreement and are awaiting the transfer of funds.

Whether it’s an apiary, a children’s centre, a hairdresser’s salon, a small printing company, textile production, or the manufacture of orthopaedic products, the Ukrainian Red Cross has supported a wide range of activities and helped people develop businesses that are important and valued by their communities.

The "Reboot" program, which has been implemented since 2024 and involves internally displaced persons, veterans and their family members, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups, is supported by the Red Cross organizations of Spain, Denmark, and Switzerland.

A new call for participants for micro-grant support will open soon.