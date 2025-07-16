Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:26 16.07.2025

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

Mobile rehabilitation teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have conducted almost 9,000 rehabilitation sessions to restore patients' health in a year and a half.

 “The Ukrainian Red Cross mobile rehabilitation teams were launched a year and a half ago with the aim of bringing rehabilitation services closer to people in the most remote communities of Ukraine … Currently, the project’s activities cover 10 regions of Ukraine: Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk,” the communications and marketing department of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported.

Mobile rehabilitation teams consist of specialists — a physical therapist and a physical therapist assistant, who conduct from 3 to 12 rehabilitation sessions during their trips. The specialists work with people who have been affected by war, suffered illnesses, suffered injuries, undergone complex surgeries, or have chronic conditions. In addition, they pay attention to those who support loved ones every day — teaching caregivers proper care, giving practical advice, and answering questions.

Over the past year and a half, almost 9,000 rehabilitation sessions have been conducted, 1,096 beneficiaries have received individual support, 216 people have been provided with 405 rehabilitation aids, and 327 caregivers have received informational and consulting support.

It is planned that by the end of 2025, mobile rehabilitation teams will begin working in three more regions: Odesa, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia.

 

 

