18:10 21.07.2025

New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has launched a new recruitment of participants for the micro-entrepreneurship support program.

“New enrolment opens for micro-entrepreneurship support programme. ‌For the second consecutive year, the Ukrainian Red Cross is supporting vulnerable people in developing and rebuilding their own businesses through the Reboot programme … ,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

The program is being implemented in Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy regions and Kyiv city. Households whose owners are vulnerable categories of the population aged 18 to 65 years old can become participants in the competition. The training format is offline.

The Ukrainian Red Cross implements this program in partnership with the Red Crosses of Spain, Denmark and Switzerland.

The reward for the best business ideas is funding of up to UAH 100,000. At the first stage, the payment is 50% of the microgrant amount, at the second stage, if the terms of the business plan are successfully fulfilled, 50% of the microgrant. The number of grants is limited.

Sectors for financing are agriculture, manufacturing, services, and trade.

Original forms and copies of documents for participation in the Reboot program can be submitted until August 15, 2025.

For participation and for information about the Reboot program, please contact the Ukrainian Red Cross hotline: 0 800 332 656 or visit the website.

