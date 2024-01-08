Zelenskyy, Emir of Kuwait discuss cooperation in energy, agricultural sectors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with the Amir of the State of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Head of State thanked the interlocutor for Kuwait's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, voting for key Ukrainian resolutions at the UN and timely assistance in the provision of generators for the winter period,” the press service of the President’s Office reported.

Zelenskyy informed the interlocutor of countering missile terror, which Russia resumed during the New Year holidays. “The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine ensures freedom of navigation in the Black Sea remaining a guarantor of global food security, as well as makes every effort to restore a just peace,” the message reads.

"We are actively working on the next steps to implement the Peace Formula. The voice and position of the Gulf countries are important in this regard," the Head of State noted.

The President invited the representative of Kuwait to attend the next meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula to be held in Davos, as well as to take part in the preparation of the upcoming Global Peace Summit.