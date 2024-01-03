President of Slovakia stands for providing Ukraine with necessary means for self-defense
President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová condemned the massive attack by the Russian Federation on cities and towns of Ukraine on January 2.
"Another New Year, another atrocity. Russia has fired a record number of missiles and drones at Ukraine’s cities and towns to terrorize peaceful civilians. The best way to ensure Moscow’s aggression does not continue into another year is to provide Ukraine with the means needed to defend itself," she said on X (Twitter).