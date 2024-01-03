Facts

13:50 03.01.2024

President of Slovakia stands for providing Ukraine with necessary means for self-defense

1 min read
President of Slovakia stands for providing Ukraine with necessary means for self-defense

President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová condemned the massive attack by the Russian Federation on cities and towns of Ukraine on January 2.

"Another New Year, another atrocity. Russia has fired a record number of missiles and drones at Ukraine’s cities and towns to terrorize peaceful civilians. The best way to ensure Moscow’s aggression does not continue into another year is to provide Ukraine with the means needed to defend itself," she said on X (Twitter).

Tags: #slovakia #čaputová

MORE ABOUT

17:13 11.12.2023
Slovak carriers block Vishne– Nemecke checkpoint – Ukrainian Border Guard

Slovak carriers block Vishne– Nemecke checkpoint – Ukrainian Border Guard

10:46 11.12.2023
Slovak truckers to resume blocking Ukrainian trucks at Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhgorod BCP from Dec 11

Slovak truckers to resume blocking Ukrainian trucks at Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhgorod BCP from Dec 11

17:32 01.12.2023
Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

13:46 30.11.2023
Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

15:28 21.11.2023
Slovak Union of Motor Carriers blocks Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on Slovak border

Slovak Union of Motor Carriers blocks Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on Slovak border

16:35 17.11.2023
Around 500 trucks on Slovakia-Ukraine border, no dramatic blockade during half-hour protest – Demchenko

Around 500 trucks on Slovakia-Ukraine border, no dramatic blockade during half-hour protest – Demchenko

19:40 06.11.2023
Slovakia not to supply Ukraine with weapons from army depots, but not going to hinder supply of private companies – PM

Slovakia not to supply Ukraine with weapons from army depots, but not going to hinder supply of private companies – PM

20:47 11.10.2023
Shmyhal discusses with PM of Slovakia transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

Shmyhal discusses with PM of Slovakia transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

11:31 02.10.2023
Kuleba on elections in Slovakia: It's too early to judge how these elections to affect support for Ukraine

Kuleba on elections in Slovakia: It's too early to judge how these elections to affect support for Ukraine

17:57 20.09.2023
Slovakia considers grain import control system proposed by Ukraine to be quite acceptable

Slovakia considers grain import control system proposed by Ukraine to be quite acceptable

AD

HOT NEWS

Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

NATO supports Ukraine's request for extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

Invaders launch rocket attacks on Avdiyivka: one person killed, one wounded

LATEST

Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

Farmers resume works on 208,000 ha of demined farmland – Economy Ministry on 2023 results of demining operations

In Verbove area in Zaporizhia, Ukrainian soldiers improve tactical situation – Shtupun

Ukrainian Navy: Ukraine doesn't submit request to Turkey to allow two minesweepers into Black Sea

Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

NATO supports Ukraine's request for extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

As result of enemy shelling 16-year-old boy wounded in Donetsk region

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

AD
AD
AD
AD